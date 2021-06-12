ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 1,723 new cases

  • Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,655 on Saturday, down from 3,876 a day earlier.
  • Some 212,966 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 217,610.
Reuters 12 Jun 2021

MILAN: Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,723 from 1,901.

Italy has registered 126,976 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,655 on Saturday, down from 3,876 a day earlier.

There were 25 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 21 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 574 from a previous 597.

Some 212,966 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 217,610.

coronavirus case Coronavirus deaths Italy's coronavirus death toll Italy coronavirus cases

Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 1,723 new cases

Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Hajj over Covid-19, reports SPA

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio stays below 4%

Growth-focused budget: IMF acquiescence, not consent?

PM calls for international action against online hate

Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

Saudi FM informs Qureshi about challenges of organising Hajj

G7 to counter China's clout with big infrastructure project

Power subsidies raised by over 300pc

Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year

Around Rs506bn taxation measures unveiled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters