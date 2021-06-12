ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Jun 12, 2021
World

UK records 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 7,738 cases

  • That compared to 17 deaths and 8,125 cases reported a day earlier.
  • On vaccines, a total of 41.29 million people have now received a first dose and 29.5 million have received two shots.
Reuters 12 Jun 2021

LONDON: Britain reported 12 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday and a further 7,738 cases of the virus, official government data showed.

That compared to 17 deaths and 8,125 cases reported a day earlier.

On vaccines, a total of 41.29 million people have now received a first dose and 29.5 million have received two shots.

