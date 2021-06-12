Professor gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: A private engineering college's educator has been gunned down by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle near Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Degree College for Women in Karachi. The educator from a private engineering college affiliated with NED Engineering University was murdered by unidentified gunmen when he was returning to his home in his vehicle.

Police said the deceased educator was identified as Prof Zahir Ali. After getting seriously wounded by the firing, Prof Zahir Ali was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.