Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 146,662 tonnes of cargo comprising 99,645 tonnes of import cargo and 47,017 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 99,645 comprised of 39,815 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,049 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,521 tonnes of DAP, 7,660 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 27,600 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,017 tonnes comprised of 30,973 tonnes of containerized cargo, 209 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,566 tonnes of Bartie Lumps, 10,414 tonnes of Clinkers, 855 tonnes of Talc Powder.

As many as 6785 containers were handled out of which 3031 were of imports and 3754 were of exports. 3031 import containers comprised of 692 of 20s and 1038 of 40s. Imports empty container was 03 of 20s and 130 of 40s. Export containers 3754 comprised of 580 of 20s and 629 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 404 of 20s and 756 of 40s.

There were 05 ships namely Northern Dedication, ASl Fortune, Iris Victoria, Hanyu Camellia, Cape Manila have berthed at Karachi Port on 11-06-2021.

There were 03 ships namely, M.T Karachi, Hc Jette Marit and Atlantic Dawn have sailed out from Karachi Port on Friday.

There were 11 ships namely Wan Hai 611, Greenwich Bridger, KMTC Mundra, Chanya Maree, AL Mahboobah, Sea Elegant Chemical, Huundai Provilege container, YM

Eternity container, AS Sicilia and Gail expected on Friday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by fourteen ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Steel coil, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, three ships, Milaha Ras Laffa, Irenes Bay and Josco Suzhu sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and five more ships, Xin Hai Tong-23, NCC Nasma, Gulf Moon, CMA CGM Butterfly and Alexandras-3 are expected to sail from PIBT, LCT, EVTL, QICT, and MW-2 on same day (today) in the afternoon (.)

Cargo volume of 227,662 tonnes, comprising 197,376 tonnes imports cargo and 30,286 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,249 Containers (2,016 TEUs imports and 1,594 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Following There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Chipol Brok Galaxy, HC Jana Rosa, Leonora Kusan and Sloman Hera & another ship, Safmarine Nyassa carrying Project cargo, Steel coil, Chemicals, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, MW-2, EVTL, LCT SSGC and QICT on Friday (today), 11th June, while two more ships 'Diyala' and 'Mahadah Silver' carrying Containers and Gas oil are due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Saturday, 12th June-2021.

