ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Iran pays UN debts, restoring its voting rights

  • "After more than 6 months of working on it, the UN today announced it has received the funds," said Iran's ambassador to the UN.
AFP Updated 11 Jun 2021

UNITED NATIONS: Iran has paid off some $16.2 million in arrears it owed to the United Nations, allowing it to regain voting rights and participate in the General Assembly's selection of five new members for the Security Council for 2022-2023 on Friday, diplomats said Friday.

"After more than 6 months of working on it, the UN today announced it has received the funds," said Iran's ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, on Twitter.

He blamed "illegal US sanctions" for the delay in settling the debts, saying they had "not just deprived our people of medicine; they have also prevented Iran from paying our dues in arrears to the UN."

That led to the suspension of Iran's voting rights at the world body back in January.

"ALL inhumane sanctions must be lifted NOW," the Iranian diplomat added.

A UN official said the funds came mainly from an Iranian account based in Seoul, whose transactions had been blocked by US sanctions. Discussions had been underway for several months between the UN, Iran, South Korean and the US to obtain the release of this particular Iranian account in Seoul so that Tehran could settle its debt.

The restoration of its voting rights allowed Iran to vote in the General Assembly on Friday in the election of five new non-permanent members to the Security Council. The United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Albania, Gabon and Ghana were candidates for the five vacancies and won them.

The reestablishment of US economic sanctions against Iran came after former US president Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw in 2018 from the international Iran nuclear agreement, concluded three years earlier in Vienna and backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Negotiations are underway in the Austrian capital on how to lift the sanctions re-imposed by Washington against Tehran since then, in exchange for Tehran's return to full compliance with the agreement.

