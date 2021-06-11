ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.36%)
ASL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
BYCO 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
DGKC 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
FFBL 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.03%)
PIBTL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.84%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 49.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.61%)
TRG 169.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.06%)
UNITY 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.73%)
WTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,295 Increased By ▲ 36.56 (0.7%)
BR30 27,733 Increased By ▲ 177.66 (0.64%)
KSE100 48,369 Increased By ▲ 117.27 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,513 Decreased By ▼ -24.67 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two killed, including child, in Florida shooting

  • This was the latest shooting in south Florida in recent days.
AFP 11 Jun 2021

MIAMI: Two people including a child were shot dead in a grocery store in Florida on Thursday, the latest in a series of shootings in the southern US state.

The shooting -- in which the gunman also killed himself -- occurred in a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Miami, police said.

"Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. "The shooter is one of the deceased."

The shooter turned his gun on himself, Teri Barbera, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, told AFP.

This was the latest shooting in south Florida in recent days.

On Sunday, three people were killed and five wounded at a graduation party in Miami.

Two people were killed and at least 20 wounded a week earlier when three shooters fired "indiscriminately" into a crowd outside a concert in the Miami area, police said.

Mass shootings have taken place across the United States this year in a surge of violence that President Joe Biden has branded an "epidemic."

Miami Florida shooting Publix grocery store Royal Palm Beach

Two killed, including child, in Florida shooting

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters