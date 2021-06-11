ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
BYCO 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
DGKC 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
FFBL 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.03%)
PIBTL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.84%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 49.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.61%)
TRG 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.11%)
UNITY 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.93%)
WTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,295 Increased By ▲ 37.05 (0.7%)
BR30 27,731 Increased By ▲ 174.98 (0.64%)
KSE100 48,354 Increased By ▲ 102.34 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,508 Decreased By ▼ -29.46 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Peru presidential vote result days away, as candidate faces detention

  • Fujimori's corruption trial would be delayed if she wins her presidential race against Castillo, who is clinging to a narrow lead.
AFP 11 Jun 2021

LIMA: Final results from Peru's presidential election -- in which leftist Pedro Castillo considers himself the winner -- are still days away, officials said Thursday, as a prosecutor sought preventive custody for corruption-accused candidate Keiko Fujimori.

Right-wing populist Fujimori, daughter of a scandal-tainted former Peruvian president, is disputing thousands of votes cast four days earlier as she trails in the nail-biting final count.

Fujimori's corruption trial would be delayed if she wins her presidential race against Castillo, who is clinging to a narrow lead.

Prosecutors have said they would seek a jail term on charges of taking money from scandal-tainted Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to fund failed presidential bids in 2011 and 2016.

The 46-year-old denies the allegations, but has already spent 16 months in pre-trial detention.

Late Wednesday Fujimori, who has claimed electoral fraud, asked Peru's National Electoral Tribunal (JNE) to annul the results from more than 800 polling stations, the equivalent of 200,000 votes.

The tribunal is expected to take about 10 days to weigh the request.

Fujimori has also asked for another 300,000 ballots to be reviewed.

