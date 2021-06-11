Frenchman given 4 months in jail for slapping Macron

VALENCE, (France): A court on Thursday sentenced to four months in prison a man who slapped President Emmanuel Macron across the face after being angered by what he said was the French leader's "friendly and mendacious" look. Damien Tarel, a 28-year-old mediaeval history enthusiast, was handed a prison term of 18 months, 14 of which were suspended, after slapping Macron on Tuesday.

He has been in custody since the assault, which a prosecutor at the hearing called "absolutely unacceptable" and "an act of deliberate violence".

Tarel was placed under arrest following the verdict from the court in the southern city of Valence and will spend the night in jail as he begins his sentence.

In its verdict, the court followed a recommendation from prosecutors for an 18-month sentence, but said he should serve only four, after a fast-track hearing.