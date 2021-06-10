ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.51%)
ASL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
AVN 88.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.87%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
DGKC 129.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.41%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.64%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
KAPCO 44.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.07%)
PTC 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.25%)
TRG 168.69 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.86%)
UNITY 48.66 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.42%)
WTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.54 (0.87%)
BR30 27,435 Increased By ▲ 219.71 (0.81%)
KSE100 48,221 Increased By ▲ 443.84 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,529 Increased By ▲ 147.65 (0.76%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Abu Dhabi restricts many public areas to those free of COVID

  • Individuals who have not been vaccinated will need to be tested every three days to maintain their green status. A fully vaccinated person would do so every 30 days.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi, the second-most populous mirate in the UAE, will restrict access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15 to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative.

The new rules were announced late on Wednesday as the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven emirates, has seen daily cases rise over the past three weeks. The UAE, which does not give a breakdown for each emirate, recorded 2,179 new infections on Wednesday, up from 1,229 on May 17.

The restrictions will also apply to gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, Abu Dhabi's media office said.

Visitors will have to prove they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the country's COVID-19 app, which displays an individual's vaccination and testing history.

The mobile app will show green if the person has been vaccinated or has tested negative.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated will need to be tested every three days to maintain their green status. A fully vaccinated person would do so every 30 days.

The UAE announced last month that from June 6, attendance at live events and social activities, including weddings and bars, would be limited to those who could prove they had been vaccinated.

The UAE has one of world's highest inoculation rates with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines available to citizens and residents.

In Abu Dhabi, those immunised with the Chinese-made Sinopharm shot are also able to take a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech as a booster.

uae AstraZeneca BioNTech Pfizer Abu Dhabi Sinopharm

Abu Dhabi restricts many public areas to those free of COVID

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters