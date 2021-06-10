ANL 31.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
ASC 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.51%)
ASL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
AVN 88.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.94%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
DGKC 129.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.87%)
HASCOL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.87%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.05%)
TRG 168.65 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.84%)
UNITY 48.68 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (4.46%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,248 Increased By ▲ 43.26 (0.83%)
BR30 27,420 Increased By ▲ 204.19 (0.75%)
KSE100 48,194 Increased By ▲ 415.99 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,518 Increased By ▲ 135.76 (0.7%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver is ‘no silver bullet’: EU's Michel

  • "The question of intellectual property rights will likely be raised," Michel told a news conference ahead of the summit starting on Friday.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

BRUSSELS: A proposed waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments is "no silver bullet", European Council president Charles Michel said on Thursday, adding he expected the topic to feature at the G7 summit.

"The question of intellectual property rights will likely be raised," Michel told a news conference ahead of the summit starting on Friday.

"The patent waiver might sound good, but it's no silver bullet. The TRIPS agreement already offers flexibility and we want to focus on concrete proposals, such as promoting voluntary licences and knowledge transfers and patent-pooling on mutually agreed terms," he continued.

