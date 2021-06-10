ANL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 17.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.08%)
ASL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
AVN 88.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.94%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 129.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.87%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.87%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.07%)
PTC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.42%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.35%)
TRG 168.65 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.84%)
UNITY 48.66 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.42%)
WTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
BR100 5,247 Increased By ▲ 41.87 (0.8%)
BR30 27,400 Increased By ▲ 184.84 (0.68%)
KSE100 48,204 Increased By ▲ 426.51 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,521 Increased By ▲ 139.35 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares rise, Eisai drops after 2 days of limit-up gains

  • The TSE's air transport index also hit a 15-month high before slipping 0.4% as investors locked in profit.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares inched higher on Thursday, as the service sector gained on prospects of economic reopenings and drugmakers rose on reports of government support, though Eisai eased after a big jump following US approval of its Alzheimer's disease drug.

Nikkei share average rose 0.42% to 28,982.70 while the broader Topix added 0.18% to 1,960.60.

Hopes of economic reopenings amid a steady vaccine rollout underpinned real-estate companies, railway operators and airline companies, though some of them started to lose momentum after a steady rally so far this month.

Japan plans to finish vaccinating all citizens who have applied for shots by October-November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during a debate between party leaders on Wednesday.

Eisai dropped as much as 8.5% after two days of gains by daily limit after US regulators approved the drug, developed by the firm and Biogen, for Alzheimer's disease. Shares of the company are up more than 30% so far this week.

Rival drugmaker Shionogi jumped 7.3% on a local media report that the firm plans to mass-produce its own COVID-19 vaccines.

Chugai Pharmaceutical gained 2.3% and Ono Pharmaceutical rose 1.7% on a media report they will receive government subsidies for their research on COVID-19 drugs.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's real-estate company sub-index rose 0.7% to hit its highest level since February 2020, with Mitsubishi Estate up 1.6%.

Tobu Railway and Keio Corp - operators of train network in Tokyo and its suburbs - gained 2.3% and 2%, respectively.

The TSE's air transport index also hit a 15-month high before slipping 0.4% as investors locked in profit.

"Some people say their rally on economic reopenings would last only about two weeks. In the past year that has been the case because we were able to contain the COVID-19 only temporarily," said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

"But this time, with vaccines, I think their rally could last much longer albeit with twists and turns."

DIY shop operator Konan Shoji jumped 20% after City Index Eleventh, a Japanese fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, disclosed that it owns more than 5% of the firm's shares.

Yoshihide Suga Japanese shares Nikkei COVID 19 Okasan Securities drugmaker Shionogi Yoshiaki Murakami

Japanese shares rise, Eisai drops after 2 days of limit-up gains

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters