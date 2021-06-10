ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
ASC 17.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.45%)
ASL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.26%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.14%)
TRG 168.35 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.65%)
UNITY 48.63 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.36%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.75 (0.88%)
BR30 27,407 Increased By ▲ 192.08 (0.71%)
KSE100 48,215 Increased By ▲ 437.32 (0.92%)
KSE30 19,526 Increased By ▲ 144.62 (0.75%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks rise as investors bet on Sino-US talks

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3%, to 28,828.94 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3%, to 10,737.44.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday, as investors lapped up reports that Beijing and Washington officials spoke by telephone and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences.

** The CSI300 index was up 1.1% at 5,292.46 points, by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,620.72 points.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 2.7%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index added 1.1%.

** Both sides recognise the importance of business exchanges and will keep lines of communication open, the Chinese statement said after Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, in the latest high-level exchange as the countries spar over disagreements.

** Shares in Chinese companies, which have business cooperation with TikTok, climbed after US President Joe Biden withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok.

** Small- and medium-cap sectors performed well, as market participants favour growth stocks due to relatively friendly liquidity conditions at home and continued loose liquidity abroad, Vanho Securities said in a report.

** A strong yuan also helps bring more foreign inflows to the country's equities market, the brokerage added.

** Investors on Thursday purchased 8.8 billion yuan worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

** China's central bank governor Yi Gang said he expects the country's annual average inflation to be below 2% this year, while cautioning against both inflationary and deflationary pressure amid economic and macro policy uncertainty.

** China's May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years due to surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise COVID-hit growth.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3%, to 28,828.94 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3%, to 10,737.44.

TikTok Hong Kong stocks CSI300 Index STAR50 index US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

China, Hong Kong stocks rise as investors bet on Sino-US talks

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters