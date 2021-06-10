World
US denounces Russia ban on Navalny groups, urges release
- We urge Russia to cease the abuse of 'extremism' designations to target nonviolent organizations, end its repression of Mr. Navalny.
10 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday denounced a Russian court's ban on groups affiliated with Alexei Navalny as an attack on basic rights and demanded the jailed Kremlin critic's release.
"We urge Russia to cease the abuse of 'extremism' designations to target nonviolent organizations, end its repression of Mr. Navalny and his supporters and honor its international obligations to respect and ensure human rights and fundamental freedoms," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Economic Survey 2020-21 to be unveiled today
US denounces Russia ban on Navalny groups, urges release
System facing 6,500MW shortfall
Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May
Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation
India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers
Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding
Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans
Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected
US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’
With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip
K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement
Read more stories
Comments