US denounces Russia ban on Navalny groups, urges release

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday denounced a Russian court's ban on groups affiliated with Alexei Navalny as an attack on basic rights and demanded the jailed Kremlin critic's release.

"We urge Russia to cease the abuse of 'extremism' designations to target nonviolent organizations, end its repression of Mr. Navalny and his supporters and honor its international obligations to respect and ensure human rights and fundamental freedoms," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.