ANL 31.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
DGKC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.31%)
FFBL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
FFL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
KAPCO 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.03%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.87%)
MLCF 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.45%)
PIBTL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
POWER 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PPL 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.99%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.13%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 47.73 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.31%)
TRG 167.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.83%)
UNITY 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.82%)
WTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.46%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 24.13 (0.46%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By ▲ 197.71 (0.73%)
KSE100 48,051 Increased By ▲ 273.59 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,436 Increased By ▲ 54 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
11 dead in Mumbai building collapse

  • Residents have been evacuated from nearby structures considered to be in a dangerous condition.
AFP 10 Jun 2021

MUMBAI: At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed when heavy monsoon rains caused a residential building to collapse in a Mumbai slum, Indian authorities said Thursday.

Mumbai city authorities confirmed that seven other residents were injured in the incident late Wednesday even as search and rescue operations continued for several others feared missing.

Residents have been evacuated from nearby structures considered to be in a dangerous condition.

Of the injured, six were in stable condition, with one 30-year-old woman admitted to hospital in critical condition.

"Three persons are still suspected to be trapped and the search operation is on to find them," Prabhat Rahangdale from the Mumbai city authority told the Indian Express daily.

Collapses of poorly constructed buildings are common during the monsoon, which officially hit India's financial capital on Wednesday bringing widespread flooding and traffic chaos.

