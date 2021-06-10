ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business community welcomes selection of judicial members in CAT, ATIR

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Business community has welcomed selecting judicial members in the Customs Appellate Tribunal (CAT) and the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) all over Pakistan.

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) M Shariq Vohra has congratulated the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem for selecting Judicial Members in the Customs Appellate Tribunal and the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue all over Pakistan.

Shabbir Mansha Churra, Convener, Standing Committee on Customs, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Federal Law Minister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem for setting up two different tribunals to deal with complaints related to taxes and customs at the long-standing demand of the FPCCI.

These tribunals were inactive for a long time and now the members have been appointed by activating these tribunals. The Ministry of Law & Justice has also issued a notification in this regard.

Shabbir Mansha Churra said that the FPCCI had sent letters to the Ministry of Law & Justice for the appointment of members for the tribunals, on which positive progress was made and now the tribunals are functioning and the appointment of members will bring justice to the business community.

According to the notification, Muhammad Arif Khan has been appointed as Chairman Customs Applet Tribunal Bench I, while Abdul Jabbar Qureshi has been appointed as Judicial member for Bench I, Karachi, Dr Naveed-ul-Haq, Member Bench to Karachi, Mumtaz Hussain Member Peshawar Bench and Abdul Zahir Achakzai has been appointed as a Judicial Member for Quetta Bench. Similarly, 10 Judicial Members have been also appointed for redressal of disputes related to sales tax, income tax and grievances.

Shabbir Mansha Churra further said that setting up of tribunals will speed up the resolution of disputes and grievances related to customs and sales tax & income tax.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Farogh Naseem FPCCI KCCI Imran Khan business community Justice Gulzar Ahmed M Shariq Vohra

