New York cotton

10 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 85.86 86.77 85.22 86.62 13:19 86.62 1.48 13239 85.14
Jun 09
Oct'21 87.72 88.53 87.46 88.18 12:57 88.18 1.65 13 86.53
Jun 09
Dec'21 86.00 87.50 86.00 87.34 13:19 87.34s 1.35 19149 85.99
Jun 09
=================================================================================
