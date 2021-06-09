ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Rupee gains 09 paisas against dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs155.4 and Rs156.5 respectively.
APP 09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs155.69 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs155.78.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs155.4 and Rs156.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 05 paisas and closed at Rs189.75 against the last day’s trading of Rs189.70, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of 44 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs220.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.36.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 42.38 and Rs 41.58 respectively.

