World

Biden touts 'tight' US-Europe alliance on departure for G7 summit, Putin meeting

  • The US president was headed first to Britain for a G7 summit in a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday.
AFP Updated 09 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden left on the first foreign trip of his presidency Wednesday, touting the strong transatlantic alliance ahead of summits with G7, European and NATO partners before a face-to-face with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Boarding Air Force One outside Washington, Biden said his trip would make "clear to Putin and China that Europe and the United States are tight."

The 78-year-old president was headed first to Britain for a G7 summit in a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday.

From there, in rapid succession, he will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, fly to Brussels for summits with the NATO military alliance and the European Union, then finish up in Geneva, where he meets Putin next Wednesday.

With the world still crawling out from under the wreckage of Covid-19, Biden has cast his diplomatic marathon as a return to badly needed US leadership.

But beyond the immediate challenges of boosting vaccine donations to poorer regions and reinvigorating post-pandemic economies, Biden's agenda features the even bigger task of shoring up a somewhat-tattered group of democracies against Russia and China.

"This is a defining question of our time," Biden wrote in The Washington Post ahead of his trip.

Biden's pitch marks a return to traditional US diplomacy after four years during which Donald Trump flirted with autocrats and recast multilateralism as a dirty word.

US allies are looking for concrete signs of change.

As Biden departed Washington, the European Union trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, called on "the US to walk the talk" when it comes to resolving lingering Trump-era trade disputes.

For now, Biden is accentuating the feel-good factor, repeating the mantra "America is back."

That's a message that the trip's choreography, with Biden meeting a Who's Who of US allies before sitting down with Putin, reinforces.

"He will go into this (Putin) meeting with the wind at his back," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Trump argued that the United States can't afford to be the world's policeman, an isolationist stance popular with his voters.

The Biden administration has performed another 180-degree turn, declaring "America is back."

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the alternative is China taking over or even "chaos."

Still reeling from Trump shock, European partners may eye Biden's vows with skepticism -- and not just on trade disputes.

There was friction last month when Washington blocked French attempts at the United Nations to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Biden's ramping up of vaccine donations around the world also follows what critics saw as a long period of hoarding.

Biden's meeting on the sidelines of NATO with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises to be especially prickly.

Biden has irked Erdogan, a sometimes Trump ally, by highlighting Turkey's dire human rights situation and recognizing the Ottoman Empire's genocide against the Armenians. Washington risks "losing a precious friend," Erdogan has warned.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden NATO G7 summit US diplomacy

