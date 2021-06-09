ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Pakistan aiming to export mobile devices this year

  • PTA is optimistic on ability of companies to help country earn foreign exchange revenue
Ali Ahmed 09 Jun 2021

Owing to the implementation of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), Pakistan is now eyeing to export locally assembled smartphones.

“In the current year, about 5.34 million 2G and 2.23 million 3G/4G devices have been locally manufactured,” stated Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), reported Arab News.

“In accordance with the Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations issued by the PTA on 28th January 2021, a total of 19 companies who applied to the PTA for setting up mobile device manufacturing plants have been approved. A 10-year Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Authorization has been granted by the PTA to these companies,” the telecom regulator added.

With the successful execution of the DIRBS, the local assembly industry has evolved from infancy to the growing stage, with significant growth seen in local assembly of smart phones. In 2019, only 119,639 smartphones were assembled locally, whereas in 2020, the number of such devices grew to 2.1 million.

In the light of this impact of the DIRBS, the government of Pakistan has introduced a comprehensive Mobile Manufacturing Policy to encourage and attract manufactures to Pakistan and establish their plants.

The PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations and has started receiving mobile device manufacturing applications. The report stated that under the MDM Regulations both foreign companies as well as joint ventures applied for manufacturing authorization.

July-April (2020-21): Mobile phones worth $1.684bn imported: PBS

The report stated that the companies manufacturing smartphones are optimistic to start exports within six months.

“The government had announced a three percent export rebate in its policy, but it has still not been implemented,” said Aamir Allawala, CEO of Tecno Pack Telecom, and quoted by Arab News. He was of the view that manufacturers expect the rebate to be implemented in the upcoming budget, making exports viable.

“With requisite incentives, Pakistan will start exporting mobile phones within six months,” he said.

