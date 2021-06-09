ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
AVN 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 129.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.87%)
EPCL 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.05%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.01%)
FFL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
HUBC 79.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.33%)
JSCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.1%)
KAPCO 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.23%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
MLCF 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
PAEL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
PPL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.72%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 47.27 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.87%)
TRG 164.82 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.3%)
UNITY 46.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.19%)
WTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (17.4%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -39.89 (-0.76%)
BR30 27,289 Decreased By ▼ -202.31 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,816 Decreased By ▼ -332.17 (-0.69%)
KSE30 19,410 Decreased By ▼ -165.25 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
US pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines

  • Brandenburg was skeptical of vaccines in general and the Moderna vaccine specifically, and that he communicated his beliefs to his co-workers for at least the past two years, it said.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

A Wisconsin pharmacist who pleaded guilty to trying to spoil hundreds of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine because he was skeptical about them has been jailed for three years, the US Justice Department said on Tuesay.

Steven R. Brandenburg, 46, was also ordered to pay about $83,800 in compensation to the hospital at which he worked, according to a statement on Tuesday from the US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Brandenburg had agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily injury.

Court documents showed he purposefully removed a box of COVID-19 vaccine vials from a hospital refrigeration unit during two successive overnight shifts in December last year, the Justice Department said in its statement.

Brandenburg was skeptical of vaccines in general and the Moderna vaccine specifically, and that he communicated his beliefs to his co-workers for at least the past two years, it said.

Moderna's vaccine has to be stored and shipped frozen but does not require ultra-cold temperatures and can be stored for 30 days in standard-temperature refrigerators.

Moderna Covid19 Vaccine skeptical Steven R. Brandenburg US pharmacist tampering with COVID 19 vaccines

US pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines

