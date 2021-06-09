ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 79.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.96%)
KAPCO 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.27%)
MLCF 47.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
PPL 92.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.22%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-1.78%)
UNITY 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.73%)
WTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (12.43%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -29.23 (-0.56%)
BR30 27,303 Decreased By ▼ -188.28 (-0.68%)
KSE100 47,934 Decreased By ▼ -213.57 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,472 Decreased By ▼ -103.01 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia PM to press G7 on trade rules reform to rein in China

  • "It's about how Australia best advances our interests as part of a world that is dealing with climate change."
AFP 09 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: An overhaul of global trade rules is essential to stopping economic coercion, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was expected to say Wednesday, in comments aimed at China ahead of his meeting with G7 leaders.

As Australia's shadow trade war with its largest trading partner shows few signs of abating, Morrison will tell the Perth US-Asia Centre that the global rules-based order is "under strain".

"The most practical way to address economic coercion is the restoration of the global trading body's binding dispute settlement system," says his speech, seen by AFP.

"Where there are no consequences for coercive behaviour, there is little incentive for restraint."

Beijing has imposed harsh economic sanctions on a range of Australian products in recent months, including tariffs or disruption across several agricultural sectors, coal, wine and tourism.

Many in Canberra believe the measures are punishment for pushing back against Chinese influence operations in Australia, rejecting Chinese investment in sensitive areas and publicly calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrison's comments will come ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall, southern England, where Australia has been invited as a guest nation to participate in the "G7 Plus" talks.

Morrison plans to use the event as an opportunity to work with leading nations to "modernise" the WTO rulebook, ahead of its ministerial conference in November.

Australia has launched WTO action over Chinese tariffs on barley imports, but the case could take years to resolve.

With climate change expected to rank high on the agenda at the G7's first in-person meeting in nearly two years, Morrison also appears set to resist international pressure to commit Australia to a target to become carbon-neutral.

Australia will instead focus on "how we succeed and prosper" in a global economy moving toward net-zero without putting local jobs and industries at risk, he is expected to say Wednesday.

"It's about how Australia best advances our interests as part of a world that is dealing with climate change."

Australia is one of the world's largest producers of coal and natural gas, but has also suffered extreme droughts, floods and bushfires in recent years that scientists say are being worsened by climate change.

australia WTO G7 summit Rahkeem Cornwall G7 leaders global trade Perth US Asia Centre

Australia PM to press G7 on trade rules reform to rein in China

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters