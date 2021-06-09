ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
ASL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.58%)
AVN 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.06%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.88%)
MLCF 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
PPL 92.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.21%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.41%)
TRG 165.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-1.99%)
UNITY 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.62%)
WTL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (12.15%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -31.06 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,291 Decreased By ▼ -200.23 (-0.73%)
KSE100 47,911 Decreased By ▼ -237.1 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,463 Decreased By ▼ -111.82 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers: Afghan interior ministry

  • Afghanistan is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world, a legacy of decades of conflict.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

KUNDUZ: The Taliban shot dead at least 10 mine-clearing workers in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the interior ministry said Wednesday, in the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country.

"The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency... and started shooting everyone," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

Baghlan governor's spokesman Jawed Basharat told AFP the incident happened late Tuesday in an area controlled by government forces, and that the attackers were wearing masks.

Afghanistan is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world, a legacy of decades of conflict.

Baghlan province has seen fierce fighting in recent months, with near-daily battles between the Taliban and government forces in several districts.

Violence has surged across the country since May 1 when the US military began its final troop withdrawal.

In several districts where fighting has been intense in recent months, the insurgents have planted roadside bombs and mines to target government forces, but the explosives often kill and wound civilians.

