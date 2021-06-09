ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
HASCOL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.96%)
KAPCO 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-3.95%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.88%)
MLCF 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
PPL 92.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.21%)
PRL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.05%)
UNITY 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.62%)
WTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (12.43%)
BR100 5,222 Decreased By ▼ -31.31 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,297 Decreased By ▼ -194.47 (-0.71%)
KSE100 47,933 Decreased By ▼ -214.51 (-0.45%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -100.76 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Eight Syrian fighters killed by Israeli air strikes: monitor

  • The monitor's director Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP "at least five army soldiers.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

BEIRUT: At least eight fighters for the Syrian regime were killed Tuesday night in Israeli air strikes on Homs Province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The monitor's director Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP "at least five army soldiers and three allied fighters were killed" in the strikes which hit shortly before midnight.

Rami Abdul Rahman Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Israeli air strikes Homs Province

Eight Syrian fighters killed by Israeli air strikes: monitor

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters