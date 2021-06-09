World
Eight Syrian fighters killed by Israeli air strikes: monitor
09 Jun 2021
BEIRUT: At least eight fighters for the Syrian regime were killed Tuesday night in Israeli air strikes on Homs Province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The monitor's director Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP "at least five army soldiers and three allied fighters were killed" in the strikes which hit shortly before midnight.
