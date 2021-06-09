ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
ASL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.58%)
AVN 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.06%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.88%)
MLCF 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
PPL 92.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.21%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.41%)
TRG 165.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-1.99%)
UNITY 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.62%)
WTL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (12.15%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -31.06 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,291 Decreased By ▼ -200.23 (-0.73%)
KSE100 47,911 Decreased By ▼ -237.1 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,463 Decreased By ▼ -111.82 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Iranians to vote as ultraconservatives eye easy victory

  • This year's election coincides with negotiations in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

TEHRAN: Iranians will vote for a new president on June 18 in a poll many see as decided in advance, with ultraconservatives expected to strengthen their grip on power amid record low turnout.

Just seven men have been approved to run: five ultraconservatives and two reformists.

With his main rivals excluded from the final list of candidates, judiciary head Ebrahim Raisi is the clear favourite in the 13th presidential poll since Iran's 1979 revolution.

Campaigning kicked off in late May with little fanfare. Few campaign posters are visible in Tehran apart from those of Raisi, who took 38 percent of the vote in the last election in 2017.

The mood has been dampened by coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, and observers expect many voters to abstain -- something that tends to favour the conservative camp.

Last year's parliamentary elections saw 57 percent abstention and allowed conservatives to dominate the legislature, after thousands of reform or moderate candidates were disqualified.

Ahead of the presidential poll, the Iranian press had widely predicted a showdown between Raisi and moderate conservative Ali Larijani, an adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But after the powerful Guardian Council barred Larijani and other heavyweights from the poll, those who remain appear unlikely to pose a serious challenge to the ultraconservative judiciary chief.

Economic crisis

The office of president has limited powers in Iran, where ultimate power lies with the supreme leader.

Current President Hassan Rouhani is nearing the end of two consecutive four-year terms, meaning he is constitutionally barred from running this year.

Rouhani took office vowing to seek better ties with the West.

But that stance took a severe blow in 2018 when Washington withdrew from a landmark agreement on Iran's nuclear programme and reimposed biting sanctions.

This year's election coincides with negotiations in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

But a breakthrough appears unlikely before the election, and both Tehran and Washington have voiced doubts over the prospects of success.

The renewed sanctions have plunged Iran into a deep economic and social crisis, further exacerbated by the pandemic.

In a live televised debate Saturday, Raisi avoided clashing with reformists, instead focusing on Iranians' economic woes.

"Inflation is one of the serious problems people are facing today," along with the "dishonesty of certain officials" he said.

