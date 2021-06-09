ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.94%)
ASC 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.06%)
AVN 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 129.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.88%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 79.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
JSCL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3%)
KAPCO 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.02%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.88%)
MLCF 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
PPL 92.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.26%)
PRL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PTC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.2%)
TRG 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.19%)
UNITY 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
WTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (12.71%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -40.51 (-0.77%)
BR30 27,229 Decreased By ▼ -262.18 (-0.95%)
KSE100 47,890 Decreased By ▼ -258.35 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,451 Decreased By ▼ -123.9 (-0.63%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Jun 09, 2021
Biden leaves Washington to meet allies -- then Putin

  • Biden, 78, heads from the White House first to Britain ahead of a G7 summit in a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden departs Washington early Wednesday on the first foreign trip of his presidency, launching an intense series of summits with G7, European and NATO partners before a tense face-to-face with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Biden, 78, heads from the White House first to Britain ahead of a G7 summit in a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday.

From there, in rapid succession, the veteran Democrat will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, fly to Brussels for summits with the NATO military alliance and European Union, then finish up in Geneva, where he meets Putin next Wednesday.

With the world still crawling out from under the wreckage of Covid-19, Biden is casting his diplomatic marathon as a return to badly needed US leadership.

But beyond the immediate challenges of boosting vaccine donations to poorer regions and reinvigorating post-pandemic economies, Biden's agenda features the even bigger task of shoring up a somewhat-tattered group of democracies against Russia and China.

"This is a defining question of our time," Biden wrote in The Washington Post ahead of his trip.

"Will the democratic alliances and institutions that shaped so much of the last century prove their capacity against modern-day threats and adversaries? I believe the answer is yes. And this week in Europe, we have the chance to prove it."

Biden's pitch marks a return to a traditional US worldview after four years during which Donald Trump flirted with autocrats and recast multilateralism as a dirty word.

And it's a message that the trip's choreography -- setting out the military and economic might of the US alliances before Biden sits down with Putin -- will reinforce.

"He will go into this meeting with the wind at his back," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Avoiding 'chaos'

Trump argued that the United States can't afford to be the world's policeman, an isolationist stance popular with his voters.

The Biden administration has performed another 180-degree turn, declaring "America is back."

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the alternative is China taking over or even "chaos."

Still reeling from Trump shock, European partners may eye Biden's vows with skepticism.

There was friction last month when Washington blocked French attempts at the United Nations to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Biden's ramping up of vaccine donations around the world also follows what critics saw as a long period of hoarding.

Biden has irked Erdogan, a sometimes Trump ally, by highlighting Turkey's dire human rights situation and recognizing the Ottoman Empire's genocide against the Armenians. Washington risks "losing a precious friend," Erdogan has warned.

Yet Turkey plays a vital strategic role.

Blinken told Congress on Tuesday that Turkey is often "not acting as the NATO ally it should be," but Washington has "an interest in trying to keep Turkey anchored to the West."

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden NATO G7 summit COVID19

