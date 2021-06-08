ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Yield curve flatter after small business confidence slips

  • The benchmark 10-year yield was down 4 basis points at 1.5297% in morning trading. It reached as low as 1.513%, its lowest since May 7.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term US Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confident, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 4 basis points at 1.5297% in morning trading. It reached as low as 1.513%, its lowest since May 7.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income analyst for Janney, said the dip seemed driven by a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business showing small business confidence declined in May for the first time in four months amid concerns about the availability of labor.

Other reports including one on job openings due later in the morning could show more details than the NFIB survey which, LeBas said, can be pessimistic and "sees dragons everywhere."

The bond buying pushed down a closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 137 basis points, about four basis points lower than Monday's close, and also the lowest since May 7.

The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.854% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.374%, the lowest since late April.

Traders will watch the results of a $58 billion auction of 3-year Treasury notes due in the early afternoon.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1527%.

