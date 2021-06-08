World
Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down
- Multiple websites operated by news outlets were inaccessible for a short while on Tuesday
08 Jun 2021
Multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News, The Guardian, were down temporarily across the globe on Tuesday.
Separately, Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.
The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly
