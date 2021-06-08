ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
ASC 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
ASL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.27%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
HUBC 80.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
KAPCO 45.55 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.01%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
PAEL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
PTC 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.85%)
TRG 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.86%)
BR100 5,271 Decreased By ▼ -16.57 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,721 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.15%)
KSE100 48,267 Decreased By ▼ -35.53 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,623 Decreased By ▼ -35.25 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Biden invites Ukraine's president to White House

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the leaders had discussed the countries' "shared democratic values and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations."
AFP 08 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support for Ukraine's territorial integrity Monday after Russian troop movements on its border, and invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden talked by phone with Zelensky, telling him "he will stand up firmly for Ukraine's sovereignty" and "looks forward to welcoming him to the White House this summer."

The invitation to visit in July marked a show of support for Ukraine ahead of Biden's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the leaders had discussed the countries' "shared democratic values and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations."

She said Biden "affirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing Russian aggression in Donbas and Crimea."

In a statement Zelensky accepted the invitation.

He said that in their phone call Biden had reaffirmed support for providing a pathway for Ukraine to join NATO, and Zelensky "also expressed gratitude" for a US plan to supply 900,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine.

The Biden administration has expressed strong support for Kiev as it faces Russia-allied separatists and saw a strong buildup in April of Russian troops along its eastern border and in Crimea, the Ukraine territory seized seven years ago by Moscow.

The movement of heavy armor and an estimated 100,000 troops or more to Ukraine's border sent alerts through NATO over concerns that Russia might be preparing to invade Ukraine under the guise of conducting military exercises.

Joe Biden Volodymyr Zelensky Jake Sullivan Ukraine GDP Euro Atlantic aspirations

