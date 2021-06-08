ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Storming of judicial compound: IHC directs lawyers to submit replies

Terence J Sigamony 08 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Monday, directed the lawyers allegedly involved in storming the judicial compound on February 8, to submit their replies.

A three-member larger bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the complaint filed by the IHC registrar for the misconduct proceedings against the lawyers for storming the judicial compound.

In this matter, the bench had already suspended the licenses of 23 lawyers.

During the hearing, Shoaib Shaheen advocate representing the suspended lawyers, stated that the licenses of his clients had been suspended for more than 90 days, and suspension of license for more than 90 days is against the law.

At this, Justice Minallah asked him whether all the involved lawyers have submitted replies.

Shaheen replied that some lawyers have submitted the responses, while some lawyers have not.

The lawyers also tendered unconditional apology; however, the bench refused to accept it, and deferred the hearing for an indefinite period.

The IHC had suspended the licenses of 23 lawyers in misconduct proceedings against them for storming the judicial compound on February 8.

In its order, the court had observed that they are, prima-facie, of the opinion that the twenty-one respondents arrayed in the complaint in hand, had committed grave acts of indiscipline and misconduct on the 8th of February 2021.

It added, “In exercise of powers conferred under section 54(1) of the Act of 1973, pending further proceedings, we hereby order suspension of the licenses of the twenty one respondents i.e. Naseer Ahmed Kayani, Tasadduq Hanif, Hammad Saeed Dar, Khalid Mehmood Khan, Ahsan Majeed Gujjar, Akhtar Hussain, Shaista Tabassum, Asad Khan, Faiser Jadoon, Hafiz Malik Mazhar Javed, Khalid Taj, Naveed Hayat Malik, NaziaAbbasi, Nusrat Parveen, Raja Amjad, Raja Khurram Farrukh, Zahid Mehmood Raja, Younas Kayani, Muhammad Umar, Moin Bazai, Pir Fida.”

“They are given an opportunity to satisfy this Court why complaints may not be referred to the respective regulatory authorities i.e. the Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Council, as the case may be, for taking disciplinary proceedings,” the IHC bench maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah judicial compound larger bench

Storming of judicial compound: IHC directs lawyers to submit replies

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.