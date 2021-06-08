Tesla scraps plan for ultra-luxe Plaid+ model

WASHINGTON: Tesla has abandoned a plan for an ultra-deluxe Plaid+ version of its Model S vehicle, according to founder Elon Musk.

Musk said in a tweet Sunday that the juiced-up Plaid is “just so good,” that there is no need to go further with the Plaid+ model.

The planned Plaid+ priced at $150,000 would have achieved a range of 830 kilometers (515 miles) with an acceleration to 96 kilometers (60 miles) per hour in just two seconds.

The Plaid model set to go on sale June 10 will sell for around $120,000 with a range of 624 kilometers, with the same acceleration capacity as the Plaid+. “Model S goes to Plaid speed this week,” Musk tweeted. “Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.”