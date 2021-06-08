At least 15 dead in India sanitiser factory fire

MUMBAI: At least 15 people have died after a blaze swept through a sanitiser factory in the western Indian city of Pune on Monday, police said.

“We have recovered 15 bodies so far,” an officer in Pune’s rural police control room, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

“The fire broke out around 4:15 pm at a sanitiser factory, we still don’t know what sparked the fire.”

The officer could not say if there were any injured or missing.

The plant was located on the outskirts of Pune in a village, the Times of India reported.