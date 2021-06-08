ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India revises vaccination policy as Delhi, Mumbai eases virus lockdowns

AFP 08 Jun 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s government will provide free Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, as the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai eased lockdowns on falling infection levels.

The nation of 1.3 billion people was hit by a massive coronavirus surge with record-breaking infections and deaths in April and May, becoming the second worst-hit nation after the United States with just under 29 million infections.

Authorities in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as other cities and states, imposed restrictions on movement and activities.

The national government expanded its vaccination drive for over-45s to everyone above 18 from May, but state authorities and private hospitals had to procure and pay for jabs for those aged below 45.

“All those above 18 people will get free vaccinations,” the Indian leader said in a live televised address, announcing the start of the programme on June 21.

Modi said the vaccination rollout would be “taken back by the central government”, following claims from states that there were insufficient shots.

Under the new policy, 75 percent of all vaccines made in India would be purchased by the national government with private hospitals able to purchase 25 percent.

Modi added that supplies would increase soon with other jabs in advanced trial stages in India.

The country has administered just under 233 million vaccine shots so far, but experts say the programme needs to be significantly stepped up to better combat the virus spread.

The PM’s announcement came after Delhi and Mumbai cautiously lifted some of their lockdown restrictions, but warned residents to remain vigilant against the disease.

Some shops and malls reopened in Delhi and the city’s metro services were operating at 50 percent capacity. Roads quickly filled up with vehicles, but local shopping areas were quiet.

The northern city was reporting an average of 25,000 daily cases during its peak. It fell to 231 infections on Monday, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that city officials would conduct door-to-door visits to enrol the over-45s for vaccinations.

Maharashtra, India’s richest state of which Mumbai is the capital, eased restrictions based on infection rates and hospital bed occupancy.

In Mumbai — where the caseload soared to 11,163 in early April — there were just 794 new infections on Sunday.

Malls were reopened in the city with restrictions, but were fully operational in cities with lower infection rates such as Nagpur and Aurangabad.

India on Monday reported just over 100,000 fresh infections — after several days of 400,000-plus cases in May — and nearly 2,500 deaths.

The health ministry said total deaths were just under 347,000 so far, although experts warn the actual toll could be much higher and there have been claims of undercounting.

Coronavirus lockdowns Narendra Modi COVID19 Arvind Kejriwal India’s government

India revises vaccination policy as Delhi, Mumbai eases virus lockdowns

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.