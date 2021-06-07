Markets
Most JGBs untraded amid absence of market-moving indicators
07 Jun 2021
TOKYO: Most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were untraded on Monday amid thin volumes, due to a lack of market-moving indicators.
Shorter term cash bonds were flat, while the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.685% and the 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.725%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.13 point to 151.56, with a trading volume of 18,971 lots.
