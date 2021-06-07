ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Most Gulf markets rise in early trade; Qatar flat

  • The pandemic hit the Gulf state hard last year, both through the shock of low oil prices and the huge toll it took on vital non-oil economic sectors such as tourism.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Monday, with property and financial shares leading gains, although Qatar traded flat.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 0.1%, with Saudi Telecom Company rising 1.7% and Al Rajhi Bank up 0.2%.

However, Saudi Aramco was down 0.1%. The oil giant has hired banks to arrange its inaugural issuance of US dollar-denominated sukuk, as it seeks cash to fulfil large commitments to its major shareholder, the Saudi government.

In Dubai, the main share index rose 0.4%, supported by a 6.3% surge in developer Damac Properties and a 1% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties after reporting a 250% surge in property sales in the first five months of 2021.

The builder of the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, also hired banks for issuance of US dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, two sources close to the matter said last week.

The Abu Dhabi index edged up 0.1%, on course to extend the gains from previous session, with the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank gaining 0.1%, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank advancing 0.4%.

Separately, The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector expanded for a sixth consecutive month in May, though at a slightly slower pace than in April, data showed on Thursday, while employment shrank for the fourth straight month.

The pandemic hit the Gulf state hard last year, both through the shock of low oil prices and the huge toll it took on vital non-oil economic sectors such as tourism.

Qatar's benchmark index, however, bucked the trend to trade flat, with Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar down 0.2%.

