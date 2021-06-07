ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares end with gains

  • The dollar stood at 109.50 yen, almost flat from 109.51 yen in New York on Friday.
AFP 07 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks trimmed earlier gains but managed to stay above water Monday, as investors took cues from strong US shares while Asian markets remained lukewarm.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.27 percent, or 77.72 points, to 29,019.24. The broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.66 points, to 1,960.85.

The Nikkei saw healthy gains in early trade, after US shares advanced Friday on speculation that the Federal Reserve will keep stimulus for the time being.

"But investors did not continue to aggressively buy up the shares," SMBC Nikko Securities said.

Investors wanted to wait and assess the performance of the US market later in the day before continuing to place buy orders, Okasan Online Securities added.

"Once buying peaked in the morning, profit-taking came in to weigh down the market," Okasan said.

Other major Asian markets were under pressure on Monday, with the Hang Seng index trending lower while the Shanghai market zigzagged between the positive and negative.

The dollar stood at 109.50 yen, almost flat from 109.51 yen in New York on Friday.

Among major shares, Nintendo added 1.21 percent to 68,580 yen. Leading shipping firm Nippon Yusen rose 2.37 percent to 4,960 yen. SoftBank Group rose 0.63 percent to 8,153 yen.

Meanwhile, Toyota fell 0.32 percent to 9,917 yen. Sony dropped 0.64 percent to 10,850 yen.

Nippon Steel plunged 5.74 percent to 1,922 yen.

Asian markets Tokyo stocks Nikkei SoftBank Group Okasan Online Securities SMBC Nikko Securities Nippon Steel

Tokyo shares end with gains

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters