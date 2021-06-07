ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
China, Hong Kong stocks fall as exports miss estimates

  • The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 28,695.18, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7% to 10,728.76.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks slid on Monday, after data showed the nation's exports growth in May lagged expectations.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 5,246.53 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,584.18.

** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext declined 1.2%, and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index slipped 0.2%.

** China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations, likely weighed by disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at major ports in the country's south.

** "Export surprised a bit on the downside, maybe due to the COVID cases in Guangdong province which slowed down the turnover in Shenzhen and Guangzhou ports," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** Analysts said there was a lack of factors that could further push the market higher, as major indexes hover near a three-month high.

** The market would remain rangebound in the short term, as there is no force that could substantially change the balance for now, Zhu Zhiyong, an analyst with Aijian Securities, said in a note.

** Zhu noted investors should be wary of risks for sectors and stocks that face pressure in terms of earnings and valuations as company will report interim results.

** Leading the decline among sectors, the CSI new energy index dropped 2.7%, with bellwether CATL down 6% by midday break on expectations of more equity supply.

** Birth- and fertility-related companies also retreated, after Moody's said China's new policy allowing couples to have up to three children was unlikely to dramatically change national birthrate.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 28,695.18, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7% to 10,728.76.

** Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd fell as much as 8.3% on parent's debt concern.

