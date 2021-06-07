ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

  • 1,490 people tested positive out of 49,285 tests conducted during last 24 hours
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 07 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan witnessed a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases as the positivity rate dropped to 3.02 percent, the latest data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Monday.

At least, 58 people lost their lives while 1,490 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic has reached 933,630.

With 58 deaths recorded today, the death toll rose to 21,323 while the total number of critically ill patients is 3,205.

Meanwhile, 49,285 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 1,820 people recovered from the deadly disease while 40,142 people have been fully vaccinated during the said period.

Punjab has recorded the maximum of 342,498 cases, followed by 323,828 in Sindh, 134,558 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,766 in Islamabad, and 25,819 in Balochistan. Azad and Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have reported 19,519 and 5,642 Covid cases, respectively.

On February 28, Pakistan also reported a positivity rate of 3.02 percent. On June 4, a positivity rate of 3.58 percent was recorded which was the lowest in three months with 83 deaths and 1,893 new Covid cases.

Similarly, on June 6 the country recorded a Covid positivity ratio of 3.10 percent with 76 deaths and 1,629 infections. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the drop in infection rate was due to effective policies & timely interventions of the government.

Earlier in March, the Covid positivity rate rose to above 10 percent. In April, it gradually declined and reached eight percent. Then again, the positivity rate started declining and in May it was reported lower than seven percent. In the first three days of June (current month), the positivity rate continued to decline and remained below four percent.

deaths new cases vaccination coronavirus outbreak National Command Operation Centre statistics comparison positivity rate of 3.02 percent lowest ratio drop in cases

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters