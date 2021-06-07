Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

(Karachi) Pakistan witnessed a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases as the positivity rate dropped to 3.02 percent, the latest data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Monday.

At least, 58 people lost their lives while 1,490 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic has reached 933,630.

With 58 deaths recorded today, the death toll rose to 21,323 while the total number of critically ill patients is 3,205.

Meanwhile, 49,285 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 1,820 people recovered from the deadly disease while 40,142 people have been fully vaccinated during the said period.

Punjab has recorded the maximum of 342,498 cases, followed by 323,828 in Sindh, 134,558 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,766 in Islamabad, and 25,819 in Balochistan. Azad and Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have reported 19,519 and 5,642 Covid cases, respectively.

On February 28, Pakistan also reported a positivity rate of 3.02 percent. On June 4, a positivity rate of 3.58 percent was recorded which was the lowest in three months with 83 deaths and 1,893 new Covid cases.

Similarly, on June 6 the country recorded a Covid positivity ratio of 3.10 percent with 76 deaths and 1,629 infections. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the drop in infection rate was due to effective policies & timely interventions of the government.

Earlier in March, the Covid positivity rate rose to above 10 percent. In April, it gradually declined and reached eight percent. Then again, the positivity rate started declining and in May it was reported lower than seven percent. In the first three days of June (current month), the positivity rate continued to decline and remained below four percent.