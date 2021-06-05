ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,189
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
930,511
1,92324hr
3.82% positivity
Sindh
322,350
Punjab
341,789
Balochistan
25,589
Islamabad
81,626
KPK
134,072
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merkel calls for 'concrete measures' from climate summit

  • The 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties -- COP26 -- will be the biggest climate summit since the 2015 Paris negotiation.
AFP 05 Jun 2021

BERLIN: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday she hoped for "concrete measures" at the global summit on climate change due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

"The Paris agreement shows us the way to limit global warming to a tolerable level," Merkel said in her video message ahead of a preparatory conference for the summit in Bonn.

The Glasgow talks, must "absolutely give new impetus to concrete measures", she added.

The 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties -- COP26 -- will be the biggest climate summit since the 2015 Paris negotiation.

"Up to a million species are threatened with extinction, many of them already in the coming decades," said Merkel. "We urgently need to stop this development."

She welcomed recent developments such as the decision of the European Union to ban single-use plastics such as straws and cotton buds from July.

"Doing without them will be easy and will greatly ease our environment," she said.

"In Europe, we have already come a long way," she added, citing the commitment of EU member states to be climate-neutral -- an economy with net-zero climate emissions -- by 2050.

Germany has set more ambitious targets, she pointed out.

COP26 will gather climate negotiators from 196 countries and the European Union, along with businesses, experts and world leaders in Glasgow between November 1-12.

Host nation Britain, which was forced to delay the summit last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, says it wants to host a physical summit.

Angela Merkel climate change COP26 UN Climate Change Conference Bonn

Merkel calls for 'concrete measures' from climate summit

Bad days are over, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan urges rich states to do more to save environment

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine gains China nod for emergency use in kids, adolescents

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Pakistan reports over 4,000 Covid-19 recoveries in a day

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters