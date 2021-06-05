Former Mauritius leader dies

PORT LOUIS, (Mauritius): The former prime minister of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth, who is credited with steering the island nation’s economic transformation as its longest-serving leader, had died aged 91, the country’s president said.

“It is with deep sadness and greater regret that we announce the death of Sir Anerood Jugnauth on June 3 as a result of illness,” President Prithviraj Roopun announced Thursday evening.

His funeral and cremation will be held Friday. Two days of mourning has been declared, with the nation’s flag lowered to half mast on all public buildings.