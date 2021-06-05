Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
05 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2141.00 2386.50 9967.00 2193.50 17945.00 32489.00 2977.50 2302.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2141.00 2386.50 9967.00 2193.50 17945.00 32489.00 2977.50 2302.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2402.50 9989.50 2173.00 17972.00 30445.00 2996.50 2310.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2402.50 9989.50 2173.00 17972.00 30445.00 2996.50 2310.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26325.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26325.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.