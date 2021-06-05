ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Friday (June 4, 2021)...
Recorder Report 05 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Friday (June 4, 2021)

=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         9460-9500
Gur                         11000-12000
Shakar                      11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg)                  4250-4390
Almond (Kaghzi)             30000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        25000-28000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                      14500
Dal Mong (Chilka)           13000-13500
Dal Mong (Washed)           14500-15000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            16000-20000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           19000-24000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-21500
Dal Masoor (Local)          13000-15000
Dal Masoor (impor)          13000-14000
Masoor (salam-impor)        12000-12200
Masoor (salam-local)        14500-15000
Gram White                  12200-12600
Gram Black                  11000-12000
Dal Chana (Thin)            12000-12500
Dal Chana (Thick)           13000-13500
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  18500-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    22000-22500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-16000
Basmati Super (new)         11400-14000
Kainat 1121                 11500-13000
Rice Basmati (386)           8500-10000
Basmati broken                6400-8500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

sugar prices rice prices Lahore Grain Market Rates Tea prices

