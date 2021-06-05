Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
05 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 4, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
974,719,402 562,321,807 30,794,176,135 16,814,632,535
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,072,741,557 (1,921,925,233) 150,816,324
Local Individuals 24,894,705,379 (23,508,096,156) 1,386,609,223
Local Corporates 8,771,716,543 (10,309,142,090) (1,537,425,547)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.