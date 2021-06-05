KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 4, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 974,719,402 562,321,807 30,794,176,135 16,814,632,535 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,072,741,557 (1,921,925,233) 150,816,324 Local Individuals 24,894,705,379 (23,508,096,156) 1,386,609,223 Local Corporates 8,771,716,543 (10,309,142,090) (1,537,425,547) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021