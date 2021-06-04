Mali suspended from French-speaking club

PARIS: The International Organisation of La Francophonie, a cooperative body that represents mainly French-speaking states around the world, suspended Mali on Thursday, after the country's second coup in a year.

Members meeting in Paris "strongly condemned" the coup led by military strongman Assimi Goita on May 24 and suspended Mali's membership while maintaining cooperation programmes aimed at restoring democratic order, the organisation said in a statement. The club also demanded that Mali appoint a civilian prime minister and "inclusive" government.

While La Francophonie is not itself a powerful body, the move is a sign of Mali's growing isolation.

The West African country has also been suspended from the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Goita last year led a first coup against elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and a bloody jihadist insurgency.