EU court raps Germany for dirty air in cities

BERLIN: The EU's top court ruled on Thursday that Germany continually violated upper limits for nitrogen dioxide, a polluting gas from diesel motors that causes major health problems, over several years.

Germany infringed air quality rules "by systematically and persistently exceeding" the annual nitrogen dioxide limit in 26 out of 89 areas from 2010 to 2016, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in its ruling. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, referred the matter to the ECJ in 2018 after almost a decade of warnings that went unaddressed.

The decision against Europe's top economy echoes a ruling targeting France in October 2019 after the commission stepped up its anti-pollution fight in the wake of the so-called "Dieselgate" scandal that erupted in 2015 with revelations about Germany's Volkswagen.