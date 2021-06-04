Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
04 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 83.94 84.62 83.55 84.21 13:19 84.21 0.44 13158 83.77
Jun 03
Oct'21 85.51 85.51 85.05 85.18 05:36 85.18 0.34 8 84.84
Jun 03
Dec'21 84.75 85.43 84.55 85.04 13:19 85.04 0.38 14353 84.66
Jun 03
=================================================================================
