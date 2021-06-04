ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transparent elections: Technology to be essential: Fawad

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain, Thursday, said the use of modern technology would be essential for free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Bar Council and District Bar Council Faisalabad along with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill, he said the use of technology is vital for every sector as we will have to keep pace with today’s world.

Fawad said the government desired to hold elections in a manner, so that no one could point the finger over their transparency and fairness.

He urged the lawyers’ community to give their input about the proposed electoral reforms.

The minister said the Faisalabad Bar Council could also utilise the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to conduct its elections as Rawalpindi, Multan, and Islamabad bar councils had already demanded the government to provide EVMs.

He said Pakistan’s interest was supreme to all.

The lawyers’ community were playing a significant role in the country as evident from their valiant struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of the law. The minister assured that the proposal to set up a high court bench in Faisalabad would be considered.

He said the lawyers’ community would also be provided homes under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan. SAPM Gill, on the occasion, said the lawyers would be provided houses on merit in the low-cost housing scheme. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, was well aware of the lawyers’ problems, and asked them to prepare recommendations in that regard.

Representatives of the bar associations said they were standing with the government for the rule of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Transparent elections: Technology to be essential: Fawad

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Initiation of work on development of draft SPM policy ordered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.