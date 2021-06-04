Transparent elections: Technology to be essential: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain, Thursday, said the use of modern technology would be essential for free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Bar Council and District Bar Council Faisalabad along with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill, he said the use of technology is vital for every sector as we will have to keep pace with today’s world.

Fawad said the government desired to hold elections in a manner, so that no one could point the finger over their transparency and fairness.

He urged the lawyers’ community to give their input about the proposed electoral reforms.

The minister said the Faisalabad Bar Council could also utilise the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to conduct its elections as Rawalpindi, Multan, and Islamabad bar councils had already demanded the government to provide EVMs.

He said Pakistan’s interest was supreme to all.

The lawyers’ community were playing a significant role in the country as evident from their valiant struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of the law. The minister assured that the proposal to set up a high court bench in Faisalabad would be considered.

He said the lawyers’ community would also be provided homes under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan. SAPM Gill, on the occasion, said the lawyers would be provided houses on merit in the low-cost housing scheme. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, was well aware of the lawyers’ problems, and asked them to prepare recommendations in that regard.

Representatives of the bar associations said they were standing with the government for the rule of law.

