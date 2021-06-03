World
India's Serum Institute seeks approval to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
- On top of the AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc shots it is already producing.
03 Jun 2021
NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India has sought regulatory approval to make Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported on Thursday, on top of the AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc shots it is already producing.
Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus
India's Serum Institute seeks approval to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners
Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000
Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline
Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers
WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector
Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations
July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY
US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan
Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN
PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant
Read more stories
Comments