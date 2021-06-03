ANL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.38%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.87%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
DGKC 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
FFL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.44%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.32 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.02%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
PIBTL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PPL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
SNGP 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
TRG 179.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (3.15%)
UNITY 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,275 Increased By ▲ 17.64 (0.34%)
BR30 27,684 Increased By ▲ 267.03 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,219 Increased By ▲ 91.81 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,683 Increased By ▲ 25.76 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's Serum Institute seeks approval to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

  • On top of the AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc shots it is already producing.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India has sought regulatory approval to make Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported on Thursday, on top of the AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc shots it is already producing.

AstraZeneca Sputnik V vaccine Novavax Inc

India's Serum Institute seeks approval to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters