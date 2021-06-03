Mexicans to vote in test for Lopez Obrador

MEXICO CITY: Mexico holds elections Sunday in a key test of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's popularity after more than two years in office marked by the devastating pandemic and cartel-related violence.

Around 95 million Mexicans are eligible to vote in the polls, which will elect 500 members of the lower house of Congress, 15 of 32 state governors and thousands of local politicians.

The prospect of a major backlash against the ruling party over its handling of the pandemic appears to have been diminished by a steady decline in coronavirus fatalities and increased vaccinations in recent months.

Although Mexico's pandemic death toll of more than a quarter of a million is the world's fourth highest, surveys suggest that the economy and crime are now bigger concerns for many voters.

The elections have been marred by a wave of political bloodshed that has seen dozens of politicians murdered since the electoral process began in September.

The government has blamed the killings -- part of a broader wave of violence -- on drug cartels seeking to expand their political influence.

"While the contenders wrangle for voters' support, criminal groups have been busy seeking out potential allies among future elected officials," the International Crisis Group think tank said in a report.