Reducing water share of Sindh: PA body notified to present Punjab’s viewpoint

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday notified the informal Committee of the House constituted to present the viewpoint of Punjab and to dispel the propaganda against Punjab regarding the issue of alleged cutting down of Sindh’s share of water in violation of the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 as raised in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on May 24, 2021 came under discussion.

The following Committee has been accordingly constituted which includes Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Minister for Irrigation, Ch Zaheerud Din, and Minister for Public Prosecution, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Syed Usman Mehmood, and Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh.

The Committee will explain and clarify the view point of the Province of Punjab regarding the matter of distribution of water among Provinces. The Committee will endeavor to eradicate Inter-Provincial Water Sharing Conflicts. It will try to defend propaganda against the Punjab regarding distribution of water. The committee will also propose solution and recommend joint strategy for the distribution of water among the provinces.

Earlier, during the proceedings of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab on Friday, 26 May 2021, it was proposed by the Law Minister Raja Basharsat that an informal Committee of the House be constituted to present the viewpoint of Punjab and to dispel the propaganda against Punjab.

Earlier, the session started 2 hours 8 minutes late under the chair of Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad. During the session members of the Jahangir Tareen Group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded that government should with draw the case registered against PTI MPA Nazir Chohan on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar.

