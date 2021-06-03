Ilma University organises webinar on Blooms taxonomy

KARACHI: Ilma University uncovered the curriculum in its contemporary webinar on designing curriculum on Blooms Taxonomy.

Dr Hardik Vachharajani, Associate Dean, New South Wales, Australia led this informative virtual session that centred around Bloom’s Taxonomy, Verbs, Constructive Alignment, Examples and Mapping which culminated with a discussion. Dr Hardik expertly explained Bloom’s Taxonomy’s pyramid which was very important to comprehend for conceptual as well as critical teaching to occur. The lowest being the role-play of memory and the highest creativity.

